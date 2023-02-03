Desjardins Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.
Institutional Trading of CGI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CGI by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CGI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.