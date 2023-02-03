Desjardins Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Institutional Trading of CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,257,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,371,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CGI by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in CGI by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

