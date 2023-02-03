Desjardins Weighs in on CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group Stock Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.