Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 640

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 640 ($7.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,200 ($14.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,457.78.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

Shares of FQVTF opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

