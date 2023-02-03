Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Hold

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

