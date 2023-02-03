Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $60.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Match Group has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $118.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.