Diageo (LON:DGE) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 3,900 ($48.17) price target on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.77) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,042.67 ($49.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,546.50 ($43.80) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The company has a market capitalization of £80.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2,539.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,681.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,723.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,237.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.