Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.05

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 55858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 494,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,390,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

