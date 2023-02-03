Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 701.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.51) to GBX 950 ($11.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.47) to GBX 825 ($10.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($10.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 658.50 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 649.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 647.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,291.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.45).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.