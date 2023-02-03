Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.92 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -172.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Featured Stories
