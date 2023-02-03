DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.68 ($34.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.32 and a 200-day moving average of €28.57. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($42.91).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.