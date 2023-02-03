Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 50,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 297,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.