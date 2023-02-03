Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

