Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

