easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 370

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

EZJ opened at GBX 492.60 ($6.08) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 397.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.97.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

