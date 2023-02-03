Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.