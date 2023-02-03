EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EFGXY stock opened at C$9.01 on Tuesday. EFG International has a 12 month low of C$9.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.41.

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth and trust services; credit and financing services, such as property and investment finance; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

