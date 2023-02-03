Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

