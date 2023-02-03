Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.