EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,381 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EME opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

