EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EME opened at $149.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.