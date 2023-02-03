Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 132.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after buying an additional 6,656,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

