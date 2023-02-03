Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

