Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

