Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.72. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

