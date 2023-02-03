Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

EQH stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

