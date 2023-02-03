Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exco Technologies Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Exco Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$140.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.90 million.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:XTC opened at C$7.51 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$292.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.81%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.