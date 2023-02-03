Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Articles

