Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
