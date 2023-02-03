Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.89. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Michael S. Parrett acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,378.16. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,378.16.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

