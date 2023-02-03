Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

