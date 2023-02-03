Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

