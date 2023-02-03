Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.12 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The company has a market cap of C$98.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

