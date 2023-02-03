Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERO. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.39.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE ERO opened at C$21.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.01. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.