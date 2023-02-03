Esken’s (ESKN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Esken Stock Up 2.5 %

ESKN stock opened at GBX 5.84 ($0.07) on Thursday. Esken has a twelve month low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The company has a market capitalization of £59.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.67.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

