Esken’s (ESKN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.
Esken Stock Up 2.5 %
ESKN stock opened at GBX 5.84 ($0.07) on Thursday. Esken has a twelve month low of GBX 4.41 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.90 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86. The company has a market capitalization of £59.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.67.
Esken Company Profile
