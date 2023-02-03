EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 447.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,179,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $18,473,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $423,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,141,968.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

