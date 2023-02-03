EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.