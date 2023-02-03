EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

