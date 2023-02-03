EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 272.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.