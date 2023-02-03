EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of AEIS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.92.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

