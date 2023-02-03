EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

THS opened at $47.19 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

