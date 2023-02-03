EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

