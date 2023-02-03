EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 336,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sanmina by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sanmina by 62.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Sanmina stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.