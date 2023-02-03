EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 156,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 377,224 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile



Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

