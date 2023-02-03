EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Diodes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Diodes by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

