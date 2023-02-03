EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in WD-40 by 57.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $186.26 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $223.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. WD-40’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 72.49%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Recommended Stories

