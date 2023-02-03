EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 132,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

NYSE NTCO opened at $5.62 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

