EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.