EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 117.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,275,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,764 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 20.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 2,061,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:VRT opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

