EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $44.18 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

