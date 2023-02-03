EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Down 5.2 %

LU stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

