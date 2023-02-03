EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE SQM opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

