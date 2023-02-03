EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 398,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 335,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

